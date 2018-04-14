Nobody is Safe in India if Judiciary Isn't Strong and Independent: Justice Chelameswar

Nobody is safe in the country if the judiciary is not strong and efficient, said Justice J Chelameswar on Saturday.Delivering the N L Belekar memorial lecture on 'Rule of Law and Role of Bar' in Nagpur, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court maintained that a strong judiciary was a must for the future generations to live with dignity."If we want our grandchildren to stay in this country with dignity then we must protect, preserve and strengthen the judiciary in the country. If the judiciary is not strong, independent, responsive and efficient then nobody is safe in India,” said Justice Chelameswar.The judge said that excessive control by the executive poses a constant threat to the independence of the judiciary and thus, the Bar has a role to play by remaining vigilant."Remove the system of judicial scrutiny and all forms of government will exercise their power. Power be it in any hand, not just of the executive, has a tendency to corrupt," added the judge.Justice Chelameswar has been in news recently for being one of most vocal judges in the top court. He has been extremely critical of the lack of objective criteria in appointing judges and has also reproached the Central government for trying to influence the judiciary through unwarranted interference.Any bonhomie between the judiciary and the executive will sound the death-knell to the democracy, he has warned in his latest letter to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.It was at Justice Chelameswar’s residence that the unprecedented press conference of the four most senior judges in the Supreme Court took place in January.