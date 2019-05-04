Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nobody Knows Who Runs Pakistan & Should Be Engaged For Talks, Says PM Modi

Modi said that he had made friendly gestures to both Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan but these were not reciprocated.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nobody Knows Who Runs Pakistan & Should Be Engaged For Talks, Says PM Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the biggest problem for India in its relations with Pakistan is to find "who is running the country" and should be engaged for talks.

In an interview to a television channel at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, Modi said he had made friendly gestures to both Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan but these were not reciprocated.

Describing his sudden visit to Pakistan in 2015 while returning from Afghanistan, he said Sharif called him over to Lahore to meet him.

Modi said his visit was intended to send a message that India does "not bear any ill-will towards Pakistan".

"I discussed with Sushmaji (External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj), she said 'you decide'. I talked to NSA, SPG. Everybody was worried, since the officials had no visas nor were there any security arrangements in place, neither did anybody knew about the layout (of the place). We will have to land straight. I said 'Come on, let's go, we'll see."

He describe Sharif as a "genuine person".

"They were being fed lies about India. The message went to them that India desires the well-being of the people of Pakistan. We returned, and within a week, Pathankot (attack) happened," he said, referring to the attack at the IAF airbase in the Punjab border town.

Modi said when Imran Khan became PM, they talked over phone. "I told him that both the countries have fought several wars, and every time Pakistan was defeated. Both of us as Prime Ministers should work towards eradication of poverty in the next five years," he said.

However, then came incidents like Pulwama.

"The biggest problem with Pakistan is that nobody knows who is running the country and whom we should talk to," he said, adding his experience with Pakistan was not isolated but leaders from the US, China, Russia, the Gulf and Arab countries share the same views.

Modi said he was told by several world leaders that he would not come to know whom to talk in Pakistan. "Whom will you talk to... with the Army, with the ISI? Or, with an elected body? The leaders told me, 'We ourselves don't know who runs that country'."

"Let Pakistan resolve its problems first," he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram