Nobody on Earth Should Give Political Colour to Our Orders, Says SC on Ravidas Temple Demolition Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reproached the attempts to politicise its orders, saying everyone must refrain from such endeavours. "Nobody on earth should give political colours to our orders. It cannot be done," remarked a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra.

The bench was hearing a matter related to demolition of Guru Ravidas temple in New Delhi that was held to be an illegal encroachment. Pursuant to a directive from the court, the structure was demolished on August 10.

Attorney General KK Venugopal was requested to assist the court, which had taken an adverse view of the political agitations taking place in states such as Punjab and Haryana following its order.

Venugopal submitted before the bench that the Supreme Court orders had been complied with. "There are however certain protests still happening in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana," said the AG.

Taking on record this submission, the bench directed top functionaries in the two states as well as in Delhi to ensure law and order is adequately maintained. It also observed that no political colour should be given to the Supreme Court orders.

The controversy relates to the demolition of a Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, which led to a complete shutdown by Dalit groups in Punjab last Tuesday.

Protesters blocked roads at a few places, including the Jalandhar-Delhi national highway, causing huge traffic jams, officials said. Protest marches were taken out by Dalits at several places as the demonstrators sat on a dharna, burnt effigies and placed burning tyres on roads.

While Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished the temple in the presence of police force last Saturday and the statue was "taken away", the DDA did not use the word temple and said the "structure was removed as per the orders of the Supreme Court".

First the Delhi High Court and then the Supreme Court had held the structure to be unauthorised. But the officers later told the bench that they were unable to pull it down due to the protests. This prompted the top court to order the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure its order is complied with.

