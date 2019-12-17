Nodal Officers Appointed to Provide Assistance to J&K Students Studying Outside UT Amid Unrest

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appointed five nodal officers who will provide immediate assistance to students from the Union Territory facing any trouble in the wake of the unrest in many universities across the country.

The decision to appoint nodal officers was taken to ensure the safety and welfare of the students from the Union Territory who are pursuing their studies in the rest of the country, an official spokesman said on Monday.

He said the liaison officers will redress any grievances or ease out the difficulty or distress to students.

They may also report the issues to the college concerned where the students are studying, the spokesman added.

The students are further requested to use the social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony, the spokesman said.

The students are also advised not to pay heed to rumours, he added.

The six officers will look after students in Bhopal, Jaipur, national capital territory, Meerut, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Aligarh, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the spokesman said.

Various universities across the country are witnessing widespread protests against an amendment to the Citizenship Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.