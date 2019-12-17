Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Nodal Officers Appointed to Provide Assistance to J&K Students Studying Outside UT Amid Unrest

The decision to appoint nodal officers was taken to ensure the safety and welfare of the students from the Union Territory who are pursuing their studies in the rest of the country, an official spokesman said on Monday.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nodal Officers Appointed to Provide Assistance to J&K Students Studying Outside UT Amid Unrest
Jamia Millia Islamia students protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appointed five nodal officers who will provide immediate assistance to students from the Union Territory facing any trouble in the wake of the unrest in many universities across the country.

The decision to appoint nodal officers was taken to ensure the safety and welfare of the students from the Union Territory who are pursuing their studies in the rest of the country, an official spokesman said on Monday.

He said the liaison officers will redress any grievances or ease out the difficulty or distress to students.

They may also report the issues to the college concerned where the students are studying, the spokesman added.

The students are further requested to use the social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony, the spokesman said.

The students are also advised not to pay heed to rumours, he added.

The six officers will look after students in Bhopal, Jaipur, national capital territory, Meerut, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Aligarh, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the spokesman said.

Various universities across the country are witnessing widespread protests against an amendment to the Citizenship Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram