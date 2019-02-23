English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nodal Police Officers Appointed in All States, UTs for Kashmiris Facing Problems
The Home ministry said the central government is concerned about the reports of incidents of assaults and harassment against residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially students in some parts of the country, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.
The Home Ministry has asked all states to ensure security of Kashmiris who were reportedly attacked in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jammu city (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: All states and Union Territories have appointed nodal police officers to resolve problems of Kashmiris who are being targeted in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, officials said on Saturday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked all states to ensure security of Kashmiris who were reportedly attacked in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jammu city in the last few days.
The details of these nodal police officers have been uploaded on the MHA website http://www.mha.gov.in"www.mha.gov.in
In its advisory sent on Friday night, the MHA has conveyed to the state governments and Union Territory administrations to take all necessary steps to prevent any act of assault, threat, intimidation, social boycott etc, against Kashmiris as well as minorities in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court.
The ministry said the central government is concerned about the reports of incidents of assaults and harassment against residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially students in some parts of the country, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF jawans on February 14.
In this regard, an advisory was issued on February 16 also to all state governments and Union Territory administrations to take necessary steps to ensure safety and security of the people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.
