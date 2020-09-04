Noida: 148 New Cases Push COVID-19 Tally To 8,481

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the district’s infection tally to 8,481, official data showed. The number of active cases stands at 1,188, showing a steady rise from 1,163 on Thursday, 1,114 on Wednesday, 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district’s death toll stands at 46. Also, 123 more patients have been discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 7,247, the data showed.

It stands sixth among districts in UP in terms of recoveries after Lucknow (22,122), Kanpur Nagar (11,145), Ghaziabad (7,536), Gorakhpur (7,461) and Allahabad (7,379), according to the data. The mortality rate among COVID-19 patients improved slightly to 0.54 per cent from 0.55 per cent on Thursday. It was 0.54 per cent on Wednesday, 0.55 per cent on Tuesday, 0.56 per cent on Monday and 0.57 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 85.44 per cent from 85.49 per cent on Thursday, 85.86 per cent on Wednesday. It was 86.20 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar stands in the 12thposition among districts in the state in terms of active cases, 20th in terms of death, and sixth in number of recoveries, the data showed.

There were 58,595 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Friday. So far, 1,90,818 patients have recovered, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,762, the data stated..

