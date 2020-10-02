Noida: 157 New COVID-19 Cases Push Tally To 13,421

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the district’s caseload to 13,421, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 1,504 from 1,494 on Thursday and 1,492 on Wednesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 147 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 11,863, it showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 54 deaths linked to the pandemic with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 88.39 per cent from 88.32 per cent on Thursday, 88.15 per cent on Wednesday, 87.58 per cent on Tuesday and 87.06 per cent a day ago, as per the statistics. There were 49,112 active cases across UP on Friday. So far, 3,51,966 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,917, the data showed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor