Noida: 174 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded, Recovery Rate Over 83 Pc

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district’s infection tally to 11,217, official data showed. The number of active cases, however, came down to 1,840 from 1,868 on Friday and 2,004 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP health department.

As many as 202 more patients were discharged and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 9,329, the data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic and has one of the lowest mortality rates in the state at 0.42 per cent, it showed.

The state’s average fatality rate due to COVID-19 is 1.42 per cent, according to government officials. The recovery rate of patients, which saw a steady rise over the week, stood at 83.16 per cent on Saturday. This is higher than the state’s average recovery rate of 79.39 per cent, the data showed.

The district’s recovery rate was 82.64 per cent on Friday, 82.18 per cent Thursday and Wednesday, 81.14 per cent on Tuesday, 80.38 per cent on Monday and 79.82 per cent on Sunday, it showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among UP’s 75 districts in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 29thin death toll, according to the official figures.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP stood at 66,874 on Saturday. So far, 2,76,690 patients have recovered and 4,953 have died in the state, the data showed..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor