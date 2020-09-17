Noida: 206 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Nearing 11,000

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 205 new COVID-19 patients and the district’s infection tally reached 10,908, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 2,004 from 1,966 on Wednesday and 1,928 on Tuesday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 165 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 8,856, the data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.44 per cent – in the state, it showed. Uttar Pradesh’s average recovery rate on Thursday stood at 78.20 per cent, according to a state government official.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate remained at 81.18 per cent, the same as Wednesday. It was 81.14 per cent on Tuesday, 80.38 per cent on Monday and 79.82 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks eights among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 29thin death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 68,235 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. So far, 2,63,288 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,771, the data showed..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor