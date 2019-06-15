Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Noida Administration Penalises 17 Private Schools of Rs 8.30 Lakh for Charging Excessive Fees

Amid complaints of excessive fees in private schools by thousands of parents and guardians of children, the Uttar Pradesh government had in September 2018 asked all districts to set up a fees regulatory committee to take cognisance of such matters.​

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Representative image.
Noida (UP): The district authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh on 17 private schools for charging excessive fees from students, officials said on Saturday.

The maximum penalty of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on Jagran Public School, Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in a statement.

Rs 75,000 penalty was imposed on eight schools: CLM Public School, Gagan Public School, Greater Heights Public School, Dharm Public School (all four in Greater Noida), Grads International School, Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, Karl Huber (all three in Noida) and SD Public School in Bhangel, it said.

Altogether a penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh was imposed on 17 schools following a decision of the District Fees Regulatory Committee under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Fees Regulation Act for Self Financed Schools 2018," it said.

Vishwa Bharti Public School in Noida have been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 50,000, while Ramagya Public School Rs 20,000, the administration said.

Six schools Rockwood, G D Goenka, Modern Public School, Acent International, APJ International and Ryan International were penalised Rs 10,000 each, it added.

