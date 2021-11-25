Noida Airport Connectivity Boost: 30-km Road to Delhi-Mumbai E-Way, Interchange to Eastern Peripheral E-Way

The upcoming Noida International Airport will be joined to the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by a 30-kilometre new road till Ballabgarh in Haryana and will also connect with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway through an interchange being constructed on Yamuna Expressway near the Airport, as part of a wider connectivity plan.

As per details with News18, the proposed greenfield connectivity from the Noida International Airport will act as a spur to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as it will not only add significant traffic to the proposed interstate but will also ease the traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR. The 30-km new road will join the airport with the expressway at village Chandawali near Ballabgarh in Haryana. The NHAI has started land acquisition for this new road, a majority of which will fall in Haryana.

The airport will also be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway with an interchange being constructed near the airport where the Yamuna Expressway criss-crosses the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. This interchange will enable people from Kundli, Panipat and Meerut to access the airport through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which further connects into the operational Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The proposed airport is already planned to be connected by a metro line to be extended from Greater Noida till the airport and the proposed high-speed rail corridor from Delhi to Varanasi, which will have a station at the airport and offer a 21-minute zip from the national capital to the airport. A personal rapid transit (PRT) service is also being planned from the proposed Film City to the Noida International Airport with a 14.6-km-long line and 28 stations. The Noida International Airport is coming up on the side of the 100-metre-wide Yamuna Expressway and a 60-metre-wide service road is being built to connect the airport seamlessly to the Yamuna Expressway as well, officials have said.

