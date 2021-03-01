Noida Airport Project Will Be An Example Of Quality And Punctuality: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accorded the development of Noida International Airport at Jewar in the National Capital Region of Delhi as a top priority project of his government. He said that despite Covid-19, the speed, transparency and execution as per the schedule on this project has demonstrated the new work culture of the State. It has been decided to increase the number of airstrips from 02 to 06 at this airport.

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of Zurich Airport International AG, the company selected for development of Noida airport, and assured all possible help would be provided by the government.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the progress of the project on Monday on the occasion of the signing of the State Support Agreement between Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and Noida International Airport Limited constituted by Zurich Airport International AG, the chosen developer for the airport. The Chief Minister recalled that the Jewar airport project was lying pending with the previous governments for almost thirty years. “We decided in March 2017 itself that this project would be completed on priority in the interest of the country and the State,” said Yogi Adityanath.

He said that in 2017, Lucknow and Varanasi were the only operational airports in the State. In just three years, five more airports including Gorakhpur, Hindon, Agra, Prayagraj and now Bareilly have become operational. Not only this, there were only two international airports in the country’s largest State, but there will be five international airports soon along with the airports of Kushinagar and Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister Yogi said that he was of the view that good connectivity expedites the development process. “The process of operationalisation of 21 airports and seven runways is underway. This effort will be to make Uttar Pradesh soar in the field of civil aviation,” said the UP CM.

Reviewing the displacement and subsequent rehabilitation of the families affected by the construction of the airport at Jewar in Noida, the Chief Minister said that dialogue should be made with these families. The CM said that the population of Nagla Ganeshi, the Majre of village Rehi, coming on the way of the proposed runway, should be shifted first. He directed to address this by March 6. He said the process of allotment of plots of displaced population should be conducted with complete transparency. It should also be broadcast live on television.

The Chief Minister said that a committee should be constituted for the rehabilitation process under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Meerut Division. It will be appropriate to nominate a retired IAS and retired judge as observers. Not only this, he directed that the Chief Minister’s Office should regularly review the work of the airport project.

The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar told the Chief Minister that 48.1 hectare of land has been arranged in Jewar Bangar for rehabilitation of the displaced population.