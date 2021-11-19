Noida Airport: UP Govt Reviews Preparations for PM Modi's Visit to Jewar

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jewar on November 25, officials said. The prime minister is scheduled to participate in the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The airport is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who is also the state government’s in-charge minister of Gautam Buddh Nagar, held a meeting with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and other top officials of the district to review preparations for the prime minister’s visit, according to officials.

District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner Love Kumar, Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Vir Singh, project’s nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia, among others, attended the meeting, the officials said. “The minister asked all officials concerned to finalise their plan of action for the day and make sure that the programme is held as per plan. He also reviewed preparations for a helipad near the spot, the ground breaking ceremony and the public meeting," District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said. The minister had a point by point review of the whole programme during the meeting and told all officials to ensure preparations are completed well in time for Modi’s visit, Chauhan added.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.