Noida Authority Makes Registration of Pets Mandatory

The Noida Authority has made it mandatory for people to register their pets, especially dogs, with the city administration. To make it easier for the pet owners to register their pets with the Noida authority, an app named Noida Pet Registration App was launched on Thursday.

A senior officer of Noida Authority said, “All pet owners will have to register their pets. Pet-parents can register their pets with the Authority through the Noida Pet Registration App.”

The officer further added that the Noida Pet Registration App is available at the Google Play Store.

“Few upgrades are being done on the app by our developing team. People for the first few days may face minor glitches while registering their pets via the recently launched app,” said the officer.

According to the Noida Authority, a pet-owner will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1000 to register the pet. The registration will be valid only for one year. The pet-owners will have to renew the registration every year.

The authority will guide the pet-owners how to take care of the canines after the registration and a certificate will be issued for each registered pet.

In order to register their pets, the pet-parents will have to click on new registration and fill in all necessary details on the app. To create a digital identity card, the pet-owners will have to upload a photograph of the canines on the app.

The Noida Authority official further added that the pet-owners will be penalized if their neighbours complain about their pet’s behaviour to the authority.

The Authority is also setting up a dog-park at Sector 137 in Noida. A tender of Rs 2 core has also been floated for this project. The park will have a playhouse and training facilities for dogs.

