Noida-based Man Provides Free Ambulance Services in 11 States After His Brother Died in Road Accident

Shattered by the death of his younger brother due to the lack of ambulance service on time, a Noida-based man has started a free ambulance service in 11 states. Anil Singh, who has saved thousands of lives in the last 12 years, said that his brother died after he met with a road accident and failed to get an ambulance on time.

Anil, who has saved thousands of lives in the last 12 years, believes that no one should die on road due to the lack of basic healthcare facilities on time. He runs an NGO named Sadbhavna Seva Sansthan which is operating more than 300 ambulances in 11 states that provide services free of cost.

Narrating how his younger brother Manoj Singh lost his life, he said, “My brother’s life would have been saved if he had received good treatment on time. Manoj was lying on the road but no one helped. So I want to help everyone. So no one should die due to not getting treatment and an ambulance at the right time.”

Anil further said that his NGO runs ambulances, especially in those places where accidents are reported more often. “Whenever people need help, they can call us on 9540040099. Help will be provided to them immediately,” he said.

