News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Noida-based News Website Hacked for Over 12 Hours, Police Launch Probe

Representative image.

Representative image.

The hackers allegedly targeted the server of the website, which focuses on cyber crime news, and caused disruption in its services that lasted for over 12 hours before normalcy was restored, its officials said.

A Noida-based news website allegedly got hacked by unidentified cyber criminal(s) on Friday, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter. The hackers allegedly targeted the server of the website, which focuses on cyber crime news, and caused disruption in its services that lasted for over 12 hours before normalcy was restored, its officials said.

An FIR, which names unidentified person(s) as accused, has been filed at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, a representative of the website said. When contacted, a police official said an inquiry has been launched into the matter.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...