Noida Bulletin: Free Test Services For Pregnant Women At District Hospital

The health department of Noida will provide a free test facility to pregnant women on the 9th of every month at the district hospital, sector 30. On Friday, district hospital CMS Dr Sushma Chandra said that besides the free tests of pregnant ladies, the required medicines will also be provided by the hospital. The women wanting to undergo necessary tests can visit the hospital during working hours. The registrations are open at different counters in the hospital.

In other news from Nida, the members of the NOVRA organisation, working for the welfare of villagers in Noida, have met Bhartiya Kushti Mahasangh President, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, and requested him to start the wrestling sport in the city again. Noida was once known for its wrestling but the sport diminished with time. Novra President Ranjan Tomar said, “Noida used to be a huge centre for wrestling but people have stopped taking interest due to the lack of facilities and proper resources in the city. However, if the proper assistance and opportunities are provided to the youngsters of Noida, they can take the sport to national and international level.”

Meanwhile, farmers have been protesting outside Noida Authority, seeking a timely redressal to the matter of land acquisition. The police had arrested some farmers from the spot. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Noida unit has supported the farmers’. On Friday District President Bhupendra Jadaun said that the government wants to curb the voice of these farmers, the only reason it is not fulfilling the demands. The farmers have been protesting for the last two weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here