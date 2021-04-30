Noida CMO Denies Threatening Woman of Imprisonment for Remdesivir Plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a woman’s allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member. Ohri said such incidents and reports “discourage" healthcare workers who are working day and night to serve the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman had made the allegation on Wednesday in front of reporters at the CMO’s office in Noida. A video of her and two other women purportedly begging and touching the feet of Ohri for the injection went viral on social media. The injection is in shortage in open market amid increased demand due to second coronavirus wave.

“The news reports regarding the incident that whoever asks for remdesivir injection would be sent to jail are absolutely incorrect. Nowhere in the audio-video clips am I heard saying those words, neither would I ever say such things," Ohri said in a statement. A “man like me who is committed to serving humanity and working day and night in this pandemic can never say words like that", he added.

.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here