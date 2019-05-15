Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Noida Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Chinese Man Lost in Jungle

Sub-inspector Komal Kuntal said he gestured the man to come along in his car, tried to explain he was from the police to help him and somehow managed to convince him.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Noida Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Chinese Man Lost in Jungle
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Noida: Lost in a jungle without his mobile phone and wallet in the night, a Chinese national was rescued by a policeman, who went beyond his call of duty to reunite the foreigner with his group in Greater Noida despite the language barrier.

The Chinese national has been identified as Xing Fu, who has come here for some work in a mobile manufacturing company but had lost his mobile phone and wallet somewhere, according to the police.

Xing, who cannot understand Hindi or English, also got separated from his group and lost his way into the jungles earlier in the day, the police said.

Sub-inspector Komal Kuntal, in charge of a police outpost under Kasna station limits, was out on patrol in the area near the Gautam Buddh University around 9.30 pm on Tuesday when he noticed some suspicious movement on a road along a jungle.

"I stopped my vehicle to find out more and there appeared to be a man near some bushes. I asked who it was and the only response I got was 'please help'," Singh told PTI.

"These are perhaps the only two words he knew and English. Nothing in Hindi. I also don't know Chinese. But he appeared really distraught and was profusely perspiring, suggesting he was in trouble. He also signaled that he was very hungry," the SI said.

Kuntal said he gestured the man to come along in his car, tried to explain he was from the police to help him and somehow managed to convince him.

"Soon I called up a personal acquaintance of mine who works in a private agency as a translator, thinking he could help us. Most luckily, he knew Chinese and then I put on the call on speaker and got the two talking and my acquaintance interpreting everything to me," Singh said.

Kuntal, in charge of the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) police outpost in Greater Noida, said he got to know that Xing was staying in Greenwood Society, Phase 2, which was some six or seven km from the spot where they met.

The two soon reached the society where the policeman located the other members of Xing's group, who too did not know Hindi or English properly but were worried about his disappearance.

"He had midway gestured that he was hungry. I offered food but then he signalled he wanted ice cream when he saw a cart along the road in the city. We stopped and had ice creams," Kuntal said.

"He had turned very emotional after reuniting with his group. Said thank you in broken Hindi. I was overwhelmed he knew those words, however broken his language. He thanked the police and hailed India as great," he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram