1-min read

Noida Cop on Dial 112 Duty Tests Positive for Covid-19

The colleagues, family members and other people who came in contact with the sub-inspector have been quarantined, a police spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
Noida Cop on Dial 112 Duty Tests Positive for Covid-19
Representative image (PTI)

Noida: A policeman deployed on the emergency 112 helpline service in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, officials said on Tuesday.

The colleagues, family members and other people who came in contact with the sub-inspector have been quarantined, a police spokesperson said.

"It was still being assessed how the policeman got infected or if he came in contact with an infected person," the spokesperson said.

The police and the Health Department are continuously monitoring his health condition, the official added.

Besides the policeman, 13 other people, including two healthcare workers, tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, according to officials.

The number of total cases in the district now stands at 193, even as 109 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment for coronavirus, the officials added.

