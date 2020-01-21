Noida Cops Caught Stealing Milk Packets, Shunted
Police officials said that while one constable pulled out milk packets from the crate, the other constable was seen in the CCTV footage sitting inside their duty vehicle.
Representative image.
Noida: Two police constables were allegedly found stealing packets of milk from outside a kiosk here, prompting disciplinary action against them, officials said on Tuesday.
A constable was purportedly seen in a CCTV footage sneaking out two packets from a milk crate kept outside a kiosk in Phase 2 police station area around 5 am on January 19, the officials said.
The other constable was inside their duty vehicle, which was seen standing next to the milk crates kept on the road outside the kiosk, they said.
"After the CCTV footage surfaced, an inquiry was conducted into the episode by incharge of Gejha police post to identify the policemen purportedly seen in the footage," a police official said.
"After the identification, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh ordered their attachment to the police lines with immediate effect," the official added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ratan Tata Shares Picture of That 'Friend' He Looks Forward to Meeting Everyday in Office
- American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing to Deplane Unruly Passenger
- These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit
- Mahindra XUV300 Gets 5-Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo