1-min read

Noida Cops Caught Stealing Milk Packets, Shunted

Police officials said that while one constable pulled out milk packets from the crate, the other constable was seen in the CCTV footage sitting inside their duty vehicle.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
Noida Cops Caught Stealing Milk Packets, Shunted
Representative image.

Noida: Two police constables were allegedly found stealing packets of milk from outside a kiosk here, prompting disciplinary action against them, officials said on Tuesday.

A constable was purportedly seen in a CCTV footage sneaking out two packets from a milk crate kept outside a kiosk in Phase 2 police station area around 5 am on January 19, the officials said.

The other constable was inside their duty vehicle, which was seen standing next to the milk crates kept on the road outside the kiosk, they said.

"After the CCTV footage surfaced, an inquiry was conducted into the episode by incharge of Gejha police post to identify the policemen purportedly seen in the footage," a police official said.

"After the identification, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh ordered their attachment to the police lines with immediate effect," the official added.

