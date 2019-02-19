Noida Cops File FIR Against Uber for Not Having Proper Verification of Drivers, Negligence

The Noida Police on Monday lodged an FIR against cab aggregator Uber citing negligence by not having real-time monitoring system and proper police verification of its drivers, officials said.The company said it was yet to receive a copy of the FIR and stressed that safety was "paramount for all of us at Uber and we remain committed to trying to build the best possible safety standards for our riders".The case was registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.“It has come to notice that the company has contracted drivers without any comprehensive enquiry about them. They also don't have a real time monitoring system for the cab as well the activity of their drivers,” a police spokesperson said.“This has resulted in financial as well as physical crimes. Such negligence on the part of the company has endangered life and property of people. That is why a case under IPC Section 336 has been registered against the company for the above mentioned negligence,” the spokesperson said.Uber said it was awaiting a copy of the FIR or any formal communication from police or any authority concerned over the case.“Subject to our review of the FIR, we would like to deny any allegation raised in the press release. Safety is paramount for all of us at Uber and we remain committed to trying to build the best possible safety standards for our riders. We have and will continue to extend our full support to investigating and other authorities,” an Uber spokesperson said.Police action comes days after a 21-year-old-woman was allegedly raped by a man who had come for pick up in an Uber booked by her.The incident had taken place on February 5, and an FIR was registered at the Bisrakh police station on February 9.During probe, it had emerged that the man who had arrived was not the designated driver as had appeared on her app.Later, police had arrested both the accused, Narveer, and cab owner Yogendra over the matter.Uber added that in line with its global stand on safety, it will pursue all legal recourse (including initiating appropriate criminal and civil action) against both the driver partner and the driver who was driving."We want to be very clear that such behaviour is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in the Uber community. These actions also reinforce our existing policies where a driver partner can permanently lose access to the app if we uncover a violation of Uber's safety standards or criteria required by local regulators," the spokesperson said.