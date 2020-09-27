Noida: COVID-19 Case Tally 12,571, Recovery Rate Over 87%

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 204 new COVID-19 patients on Sunday that pushed the district’s case tally to 12,571, official data showed. The number of active cases came down to 1,570 from 1,637 on Saturday and 1,723 on Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 265 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,950, the data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 51 deaths linked to the pandemic with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, down from 0.41 per cent, it showed.

The recovery rate of patients improved to 87.10 per cent from 86.35 per cent on Saturday and 85.52 per cent on Friday, as per the statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 32nd in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 55,603 active cases across UP on Sunday. So far, 3,25,888 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,594, the data showed. The state’s average recovery rate stood at 84.19 per cent on Sunday, up from 83.64 per cent on Saturday and 82.86 per cent on Friday, according to government officials.

