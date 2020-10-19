Noida: COVID-19 Cases Cross 16,000-mark, Recovery 92.52 Pc

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the district’s case tally to 16,037, official data showed. The number of active cases came down further to 1,133 from 1,229 on Sunday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 220 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 14,839, sixth highest in the state, it showed. The district’s death toll stayed at 65 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients rose further to 92.52 per cent from 91.86 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 31,495 from 32,896 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 4,18,685 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,685, it showed..

