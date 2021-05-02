Noida Covid-19: First 100 Deaths in 343 Days, Next 100 in Just 13 Days

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district had recorded its first 100 COVID-19 deaths in a span of 343 days, while the next 100 came in just 13 days, according to official data. The district, adjoining Delhi, in western UP is one of the worst-hit places in the state during the pandemic with 237 deaths and 8,261 active coronavirus patients now.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded its first COVID-19 death on May 8, 2020 when a 60-year-old man, a resident of Sector 22 in Noida, had succumbed to the deadly virus, according to officials. The district had reached the grim milestone of 100 deaths on April 16, 2021 when two people had died due to COVID-19, according to the figures released on that day by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

However, the next 100 deaths came within two weeks for Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has been hit hard by second wave of the pandemic. The disease has claimed 13,162 lives in the state and 2.15 lakh across the country, as on Saturday. On April 29, the district recorded 11 fatalities that had pushed its death toll to 202, according to the official figures.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is among 12 districts of UP which have a death toll of 200 or more. The other districts are Lucknow (1,858), Kanpur Nagar (1,191), Prayagraj (689), Varanasi (690), Meerut (517), Gorakhpur (446), Jhansi (294), Moradabad (242), Agra (245), Ghaziabad (246) and Bareilly (207), according to the official data on Saturday.

