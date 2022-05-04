CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Noida Dial 112 Bags First Place in Emergency Response Ranking, Saharanpur District Comes in Second
Noida Dial 112 Bags First Place in Emergency Response Ranking, Saharanpur District Comes in Second

The response time of Saharanpur district for Dial 112 is 6 minutes 43 seconds. (Image for representation: Shutterstock/File)

Noida's Dial 112 emergency response has secured the first position for the 10th time

The emergency response system in Uttar Pradesh, now known as ‘Dial 112’, has gained in popularity. Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) district bagged the first place in April in response ranking while Saharanpur district came in second. Noida’s 112 response has secured the first position for the 10th time.

In April, 7,443 calls were received on ‘Dial 112’ in Saharanpur. During this, the response time was six minutes 43 seconds. In the city, it was 5:14 minutes while in rural areas, it was 7:18 minutes. After receiving the complaint on ‘Dial 112’, the problems of the citizens are resolved immediately and in time.

Saharanpur senior superintendent of police Akash Tomar congratulated all the police personnel for working on 69 PRVs of ‘Dial 112’ and also gave necessary guidelines to bag the first position next month.

Districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad have lagged behind in terms of timely arrival. Muzaffarnagar is at number four and Meerut is at number 25. Baghpat is at number 13 while Ghaziabad is at number 16. From February to date, Saharanpur has been number two in the state in terms of response time.

The response time of the top 10 districts in Dial 112 includes Noida with 6:32 minutes, Saharanpur with 6:52 minutes, Rae Bareli with 7 minutes, Jalaun with 7:21 minutes, Shamli with 7:25 minutes, Muzaffarnagar with 7:38 minutes, Basti with 7:39 minutes, Deoria with 7:41 minutes, Baghpat with 7:50 minutes and Kushinagar with 8 minutes.

first published:May 04, 2022, 22:59 IST