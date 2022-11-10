Noida Man Wanted in Rape Case Rams into Security Guard While Trying to Escape Police | WATCH

A man in Noida rammed his car into a security guard at the gate of his housing society while trying to evade arrest on Tuesday. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The driver, Neeraj Singh, works as general manager at a private company. The Noida police had been looking to arrest Singh in a case filed by a co-worker who accused him of allegedly raping her, as per media reports.

Singh had been missing since the case was filed, said a police officer.

On Tuesday evening, police were informed that Singh was spotted at his home in Sector 120’s Amrapali Zodiac society. Singh caught wind of the police’s arrival and tried to flee.

The CCTV footage showed Singh’s car swerving sharply as it came out of basement parking. The car then rammed into a security guard at the gate, dragging him outside of the society as a police officer chases behind.

In another clip of the incident, the security guard can be seen thrown to the ground as other security guards and the police officer start circling the car in a bid to stop him. The vehicle then shot off again and escaped.

Police said the complaint against the accused was filed a month and a half ago. He had since changed companies and is currently general manager at a firm based in Gurgaon.

The security guard, Ashok Mavi, reportedly sustained injuries on his shoulder and legs. On his complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage) and 338 (grievous hurt or endangering life) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Singh on Wednesday, police said.

