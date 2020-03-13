Noida Firm Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined; 707 Co-workers Put Under Isolation
Gautam Buddha Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav said the person has been sent for quarantine and all the employees of the company has also been put under isolation.
Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Noida: A Delhi resident working in Uttar Pradesh's Noida leather strap manufacturing factory with travel history to China has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Medical Officer said on Friday.
Gautam Buddha Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav told IANS, "Yes an employee of the Noida firm has tested positive for COVID-19. He has a travel history of China and France."
Bhargav said the person has been sent for quarantine and all the employees of the company has also been put under isolation. A total of 707 people worked in that Noida factory.
He said that the factory has now been shut and health officials were ensuring the entire factory was sanitised.
India witnessed its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, state Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state's northern region died of COVID-19.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 75 coronavirus cases till 10 a.m. on its official website. With the Delhi resident now testing positive for the COVID-19, total number of people affected with the coronavirus has now gone up by one more.
