Noida Health Dept Conducts Inspection in City After DM's Stenographer Hit by Dengue
As reported, Rajesh Sharma, the district malaria officer said that mosquito larvae were found inside a cooler at the house of a Noida Authority employee, Devendra.
Representative image (Getty)
The health department in Noida have sprung into action after the stenographer of the District Magistrate and a former Noida Authority staff were tested positive with dengue fever.
The stenographer of District Magistrate in Noida was found suffering from dengue. After the stenographer was found infected with the mosquito-borne disease, the entire district health department has gone on its toes, The Times of India reported.
The report of stenographer, Rakesh Singh, being affected by the dengue was published on Saturday. A former Noida Authority officer on special duty, has also contracted dengue.
Along with these two cases, the total number of dengue cases reported from hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar has reached 41 this year. Out of these, 34 patients are from Ghaziabad, while the rest are from Delhi, Bulandshahr and other neighbouring districts.
After the reports of stenographer and former officer infected by dengue went viral, a team from the department inspected the officer’s colony. The team also inspected the houses of officers, including the ones behind the DM’s camp office in Sector 27 on Monday.
As reported, Rajesh Sharma, the district malaria officer said that mosquito larvae were found inside a cooler at the house of a Noida Authority employee, Devendra. He said, “The team has issued a fine of Rs 500 to Devendra.”
Meanwhile, the Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Anurag Bhargava said Singh had undergone a rapid card test and his sample has been tested with ELISA kit.
He said in his statement, “His reports will come by Tuesday. We are currently only confirming cases that have tested positive in the ELISA test. However, the case of the DM’s stenographer and former Noida Authority OSD YP Singh, have been included in the 34 cases because they have captured public attention.”
