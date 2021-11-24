Noida International Airport’s Phase I to Open in 2023-24; Construction to be Done in 2 Phases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Gautam Budh Nagar district on November 25. The airport is claimed to be the biggest airport in Asia and will also provide support in easing the load of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion along with other dignitaries.

Announcing this in Lucknow on Wednesday, an official spokesperson of the government said that 1,334 hectares (about 3,300 acres) of land have been acquired by the state government for the first phase of the development of Noida International Airport. Aviation company, Zurich Airport International AG, has been selected through global bidding for its construction.

The spokesman said that the development of Noida International Airport will be done in two phases in terms of the infrastructure. In the first stage, the airport will have two runways, which will be increased to five in the second stage. This airport of two runways will have an annual capacity of 70 million passengers and about Rs 30,000 crore will be spent on it.

The spokesman also said that Noida International Airport would be developed in four phases in terms of passenger capacity. In the first phase, the airport with just one runway will have an annual capacity of 12 million i.e. 1 crore 20 lakh passengers in 2023-24, which will increase to an annual capacity of 30 million passengers and two runways in 2031.

In 2036, it will be 50 million and in 2040, the airport will have 70 million passengers annual capacity. The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be thrown open to the public in 2023-24 and the first flight will start. The spokesman also said that several important projects are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area near Noida International Airport.

These include Film City, Medical Device Park, Electronic City, Apparel Park etc. The Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor is also close to this area. A multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri and a multimodal transport hub at Bodaki are also being developed. In the coming days, this entire area will become the biggest centre of industrial and service sector activities.

