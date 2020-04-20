Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Noida is COVID-19 Sensitive, People Need to Practice Social Distancing: UP Health Minister

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic and has so far recorded 97 positive cases of coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
Noida is COVID-19 Sensitive, People Need to Practice Social Distancing: UP Health Minister
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Noida (UP): Gautam Buddh Nagar is a sensitive area and the public here needs to be more cautious about the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh said and urged people to practice social distancing during the lockdown.

Singh, who is also the state government's minister in-charge of the district, made the remarks during a video conference with Jewar-Greater Noida MLA Dhirendra Singh and a few journalists on Sunday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic and has so far recorded 97 positive cases of coronavirus even as 38 of these patients have been cured and discharged, according to officials.

"From Monday onwards, there could be some relaxations for industrialists and essential services but the need of the hour is to strictly follow the guidelines of the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3. People must practice preventive measures like social distancing to combat coronavirus," the health minister said.

Expressing concern over the pandemic that has swept the entire world, MLA Dhirendra Singh said, "Gautam Buddh Nagar is a sensitive district". He stressed that more focus should be given to this region in the fight against the virus.

With 97 COVID-19 positive cases, the district is behind only Agra (240) and Lucknow (165), even as the total number of patients in entire UP stood at 1,100 by Sunday evening, according to the state health department.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

