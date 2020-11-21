Noida Limits Gatherings at Social Functions to 100 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing unabated across the country, Uttar Pradesh's Noida district has reduced the number of persons allowed at a social gathering to a maximum of 100.

The national Capital and neighbouring states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have reported a sudden spike in corona cases during the last few days. Recently, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government reduced the number of persons to 50 from the earlier limit of 200 allowed to attend a wedding or other social events in Delhi.

Noida District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y has appealed to all residents of the district to comply with the new Uttar Pradesh government order which says, "In the wake of the rise in spread of Covid-19 pandemic, not more than 100 persons will be allowed to attend any function, marriage and other social event whether held outdoors or indoors."

The DM said that strict action would be taken as per law against those found violating the new order by the state government.

He instructed all the local officials to ensure that people follow the prescribed guidelines.

"All the administrative and other officials concerned must ensure that all kinds of ceremonies, marriages and other social events held in their respective areas are not attended by more than 100 persons," the DM added.

For the last few days, cases of coronavirus infection in Delhi have increased considerably and to prevent the further spread of the infection, the Delhi government has decided to limit the number of people at public functions and other such events.