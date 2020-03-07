Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Noida Mall Housekeeping Staff Arrested for Peeping Inside Women's Trial Room

'The woman was inside the trial room of the multi-brand showroom when she realised somebody was trying to peep inside the trial room and found a housekeeping staffer outside the door,' a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Noida Mall Housekeeping Staff Arrested for Peeping Inside Women's Trial Room
Representative image

Noida (UP): A 21-year-old housekeeping staff at a clothing store in a shopping mall here has been arrested for allegedly peeping inside a trial room when a female customer was inside, police said in Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman and her husband visited the mall located in the city's Sector 32, the police said.

"The woman was inside the trial room of the multi-brand showroom when she realised somebody was trying to peep inside the trial room and found a housekeeping staffer outside the door," a police officer said.

The woman immediately informed her husband and the store staffers, who then alerted the police, he said.

A case was registered at Sector 24 police station and the accused man was arrested, the officer said, adding that he was produced in a local court on Friday which remanded him to judicial custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram