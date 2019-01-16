English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Noida Man Suffocated to Death After Sleeping With Brazier in Car
Picture for representation.
Noida (UP): A 26-year-old man was found dead inside his car here on Wednesday with the police suspecting his death due to suffocation after a brazier was found inside the vehicle, officials said.
Satender was found unconscious inside the car in Sector 50 around 6 am by locals, who then alerted the police on the emergency 100 phone number, they said.
"He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors," Station House Officer, Sector 49, Girija Shankar Tripathi said.
Satender, a native of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in Khoda colony in Ghaziabad with his in-laws for about a month.
He provided his vehicle for hire and had also started a fast-food kiosk near the upcoming metro station in Noida, the official said.
"He had started the kiosk near the metro station only about a week ago when he shifted it from Khoda, eyeing the emerging crowd here. However, he was apprehensive of his kiosk getting robbed in the night so he used to stay there in his WagonR all night to keep an eye on it," Tripathi said.
"Last night, he apparently kept an angeethi (brazier) inside the car in front of the front seat adjacent to the driver's seat to keep himself warm. He then appears to have fallen asleep with the angeethi still burning and windows rolled up. He was found unconscious in the morning and then taken to hospital where he was declared dead," he told PTI.
The relatives of Satender were informed in the morning and the body was sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. It appears to be a case of death from suffocation, he added.
