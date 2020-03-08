Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Noida Metro Aqua Line Services to be Available From 2 PM on Holi

The Aqua Line, which covers the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, covers a total length of 29.7 km with 21 metro stations.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Noida Metro Aqua Line Services to be Available From 2 PM on Holi
Image of the Aqua Line Metro.

Noida: Services on the Noida-Greater Noida metro rail network will be available only after 2 pm on Tuesday on account of Holi, officials said on Sunday.

The curtailed timings will also apply for parking at all metro stations, its operator the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said in a statement.

The Aqua Line, which covers the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, covers a total length of 29.7 km with 21 metro stations.

"Metro train services will begin at 2 pm on the Aqua Line on March 10 and will continue as per normal timings thereafter. Trains will ply at an interval of 15 minutes," according to the statement.

"Parking facility at all the stations will also be available only from 2 pm on March 10," it stated.

On normal days, the metro services begin at 6 am and continue till 10 pm except on Sundays when the services begin at 8 am, according to officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
