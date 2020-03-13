Noida Metro: NMRC Steps up Cleanliness Inside Coaches, Stations Amid Coronavirus Scare
Running between Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Aqua Line is spread over a distance of almost 30 km via 21 stations.
Image of the Aqua Line Metro.
Noida: Special intensive cleaning and sanitation drives are being undertaken at all Noida-Greater Noida Metro premises and inside the trains for prevention of coronavirus, officials said on Friday.
Special focus is on cleanliness of areas of "public touching" like escalator handrails, staircase railings, AFC gates, lift buttons, switches inside the stations and hand supports, train doors, seats inside the trains, they said.
"Work places, stations, toilets and wash rooms, glass doors, are being cleaned with disinfectants, while the frequency of cleaning at the stations and inside the trains has also been increased," the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the metro, said.
The NMRC said it is using special chemicals and cleaning agents to sanitise and disinfect its premises, while also sensitising its staff towards preventing the spread of novel coronavirus.
So far, one person, a resident of Delhi who works in a private company in Greater Noida, has tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to officials.
