Noida Metro To Resume From June 9, Know Timings And Frequency Of Trains

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will resume its services from June 9 as Covid restrictions in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district have been eased. NMRC, which operates metro trains between Noida and Greater Noida, had suspended the operations on May 1 in wake of the Covid-19 second wave.

The metro timings have been restricted from 7 am to 8 pm only due to night curfew. Moreover, trains will arrive every 15 minutes during peak hours, while commuters need to wait half an hour between two trains during normal hours.

The Noida metro will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays as the weekend curfew is still in place across Uttar Pradesh.

Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of NMRC, said the restricted timings have been adopted to discourage people from leaving their homes during the night curfew.

The Delhi Metro, which connects to the Noida Metro, has already resumed its services the past Monday but with 50 percent capacity. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had even intermittently closed several stations on Monday to ensure social distancing.

What is allowed and what’s not allowed in NOIDA

All shops outside the containment zones can function between 7 am and 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

Restaurants and hotels will only facilitate takeaways during their operation hours

Coaching centers, cinemas, swimming pools, clubs, and shopping malls will remain shut.

Only five people at a time can enter religious places

Only 25 guests for wedding and 20 people for funerals are allowed

Schools, colleges will remain shut. The government has advised the continuance of online classes.

Government offices will function with 50% workers. All offices must have a Covid helpdesk.

Private offices are advised to continue work from home. However, if employees are going to offices, then all such offices must have a Covid helpdesk.

Only two passengers will be allowed in three-wheelers. Two-wheelers can have a pillion rider but with precautions. Four-wheelers can have four people but have to follow covid protocols.

