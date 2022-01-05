Noida Night Curfew Extended, Work from Home Encouraged as Covid Active Cases Cross 1,000

Noida saw Covid-19 active cases rising to more than 1,000 on Wednesday paving way for new restrictions, which have already been imposed in form of night and weekend curfews, work from home for officials in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Punjab. India’s Covid tally spiralled to more than 58,000 and 584 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,135 Omicron cases have been detected in India so far.

Active cases in Gautam Budh Nagar stand at 1,110. According to the guidelines issued for Uttar Pradesh, any district which crosses the 1,000-mark will undergo fresh Covid restrictions.

The new guidelines will come into place from January 6 where gymnasiums, swimming pools and water parks will be shut, restaurants and cinema halls will run with 50% of the existing capacity and night curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 am.

The district administration will issue a fresh advisory to IT companies to encourage work from home for employees, however, no permits are required for those on-site. Industries can also function in the same manner but establishments in the district will have to come up with a Covid help desk to deal with emergency cases.

Noida district magistrate Suhas LY informed media that the integrated control room has been activated in the district and more staff have been aligned to the helpline desk for better management of queries. ‘No mask, no service’ has also been introduced in public places.

The DM also pointed out that the restrictions were not imposed in the essential category such as delivery of food and medicines by aggregators such as Zomato.

He also told News18 that hospitalisation is low at present in the city due to high vaccination coverage. Almost all eligible adult population has been vaccinated with one dose while 89% of people are fully vaccinated. The district administration will pace up the vaccination drive for the remaining 11%.

Around 1,15,000 adolescents in the city in the age group of 15 to 18 years are yet to get vaccinated after the drive was extended to teenagers on January 3.

DM Suhas also said the first Omicron case in the district is now negative. The district now has 3,000 beds but none occupied by any Covid patient.

