Noida: One More Dies Of COVID-19, Number Of Cases Edging Close To 15K

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the district’s death toll to 59, official data showed. The district also recorded 117 new COVID-19 cases as its infection tally rose to 14,973, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases rose to 1,615 from 1,594 from Friday, the data showed. During the 24-hour period, 96 more patients got discharged, while the number of recoveries in the district so far reached13,299, seventh highest in the state, according to the data.

With the death toll on Sunday reaching 59, the mortality rate stood at 0.39 per cent, it stated. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 88.81 per cent from 88.87 per cent the previous day, according to the statistics.

There are 40,019 active cases across UP on Sunday while 3,90,566 patients have recovered across the state so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,394, it showed..

