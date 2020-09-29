Noida: One More Patient Dies Of COVID-19; Death Toll Now 52

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday, pushing the district’s death toll due to the pandemic to 52, official data showed. Also, 89 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the tally of cases in the district to 12,842, the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,542 from 1,599 on Monday and 1,570 on Sunday, it stated. On the brighter side, 141 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries reached 11,248, it showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 52 deaths linked to the pandemic with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, the data showed. The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 87.58 per cent from 87.06 per cent a day ago, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks 31st among 75 districts in the state based on the number of deaths reported, ninth in active cases and seventh in recoveries of coronavirus patients, according to the data. There were 52,160 active cases across UP on Tuesday. So far, 3,36,981 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,715, the data showed.

The state’s average recovery rate stood at 85.34 per cent on Tuesday, up from 84.75 per cent on Monday and 84.19 per cent on Sunday, according to government officials..

