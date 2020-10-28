Noida Police Arrest Two Foreigners for ATM Card-cloning Fraud Worth Crores, Hawala Links Unearthed

The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested two foreign nationals, identified as Omon Benson from Nigeria and Jonson Usaro from Kenya, involved in ATM card cloning to dupe people of "crores" of rupees. The police have also unearthed their links with hawala operators in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"94 FIRs of fraudulent withdrawal from ATM in in Gautam Buddh Nagar district are linked to them," said Ankur Agarwal, Additional DCP Cyber. Both accused were currently staying in Greater Noida.

The police have recovered a total of 94 rewritable ATM cards along with three complete cloning module and flaps from the their possession.

On their modus operandi, Agarwal said the accused would target unguarded ATM booths to fix ATM card-cloning module on card-reader device which used to store data of the cards used on the ATM and the same time a flap with pinhole camera above the keypad was installed which used to record the PIN being used against the corresponding ATM cards.

"After two or three days, they used to extract the device and flap and with the use of the data and computer devices, they used to rewrite the card data on rewritable ATM cards," he further explained.

Hence, after rewriting the cards, they used to approach unmanned ATM kiosks to withdraw money ranging from Rs 20,000-50,000 depending upon the cards limit and available balance in the bank account, he added.

Both accused also used to send money to their native countries with the help of Nigerian hawala traders operating in Delhi-NCR, said Agrawal.