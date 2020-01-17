Take the pledge to vote

Noida Police Book Man for Abetting Girlfriend's Suicide

The 24-year-old woman, who was a resident of Greater Noida, was upset and under stress as her family members had fixed her marriage with someone else.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Noida Police Book Man for Abetting Girlfriend's Suicide
Representative image.

Noida: A case has been registered against a youth here for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, police said. A police officer said on Thursday night that the case has been registered at Sector 49 police station here.

The woman, who used to stay at a PG accommodation in Sector 51, committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. It was learned that the 24-year-old woman was a resident of Greater Noida, and worked at a private company in Noida.

She was upset and under stress as her family members had fixed her marriage with someone else, the police found during its probe. She had messaged her boyfriend before committing suicide. After an in-depth investigation, her boyfriend was found to be the accused following which the police have registered a case against him.

A probe is underway and the youth is being questioned by the police.

