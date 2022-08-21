Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory After Mahapanchayat Called in Support of Shrikant Tyagi | Details

The Noida Traffic Police issued a traffic diversion plan for commuters ahead of the mahapanchayat scheduled for on Sunday, called by members of the Tyagi community in support of Shrikant Tyagi, who was recently arrested.

Shrikant Tyagi, a self-proclaimed member of the BJP, was arrested on August 9, days after a video of his misbehaviour with a woman for opposing encroachment in a Noida housing society went viral.

The mahapanchayat will take place at the Ramlila Grounds in Sector 110 of the industrial city where lakhs of members of the Tyagi community from across western UP will attend. The programme will begin at 10am.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union has also announced support to the protest in Noida by the Tyagi community and demanded his immediate release.

Here is the traffic diversion plan, as shared by Noida’s traffic police:

– Commuters going towards Noida and passing through the Lotus Blue Bird junction via the Phase-2 – Gejha – Maharshi Ashram Chowk route can reach their destination through the Faridabad flyover/Sector 105 Chowk via Gheja and Shramik Kunj.

– Those going towards Phase-2 through Hajipur Chowk and Louts Blue Bird junction via Maharshi Ashram Chowk are diverted to the Hajipur Chowk – Sector 105 Chowk – Shramik Kunj Chowk – Gejha/Eldeco Chowk route.

– Those using Link Road (Sector 71 to DSC Road) to travel to Phase-2 via Lotus Blue Bird Junction – Maharshi Ashram Chowk can pass through Samsung Chowk in Sector 81 or use the Sector 105 Chowk – Gejha – Eldeco Chowk route via Prateek Building – Lotus Blue Bird Junction – Hajipur Chowk.

– Those travelling towards Noida from Yatharth Hospital via Maharshi Ashram Chowk will be diverted to Shramik Kunj Chowk- Sector 105 Chowk – Hajipur Chowk.

– Phase-2 bound commuters from DSC Road via Maharshi Ahsram Chowk will travel through Prateek Building – Lotus Blue Bird junction – Hajipur Chowk via Sector 105 Chowk – Gejha – Eldeco Chowk.

– No traffic movement will be allowed between Lotus Blue Bird junction and Maharshi Ashram Chowk.

– The Noida Police also issue a helpline number – 9971009001 – for commuters for more information.

Shrikant Tyagi had gone into hiding after he was booked earlier this month. Police had then announced Rs 25,000 reward for information on him. He was arrested in Meerut on August 9 after a five-day chase.

