13 Kg Gold, Rs 57 Lakh Cash And A Noida Tenant Who Pleads Innocence

The Uttar Pradesh Police has recently recovered over 13kg of gold in biscuits and cash worth Rs 57 lakh after arresting six men involved in a robbery. The police on Sunday said that they have also identified the owner of the flat where the robbery took place in September last year.

According to the police, the robbery took place in a flat of Silver City society in Greater Noida. The flat was rented by Kislay Panday, who claims to be a Supreme Court lawyer, however, he had not lodged any written complaint in connection with the theft, Police said.

According to the Police, the total gold that may have been stolen from the flat in September last year could be around 40kg and the cash of about Rs. 6.5 crore. The Police said that Kislay Panday had rented the flat; however, he told the media that he had nothing to do with the flat, and confiscated gold and cash.

The Police officials have said that Panday is absconding and police are yet to ascertain his whereabouts. Cases of cheating worth crores have been registered in Delhi and NCR against him and his father Rammani Panday. According to the police, Kishlay Panday’s degree is also fake.

The Police said that the mastermind behind the robbery incident is Gopal, the driver and the caretaker of Kislay Panday. The police have claimed that the seized gold and cash belong to Kislay Panday. Reportedly, the flat owner did not file a written complaint fearing the attention of the income tax department for holding valuables of such a huge amount.

The police said they would inform the income tax department and enforcement directorate about the recovery.

Meanwhile, Panday has issued a statement on Twitter, saying that he is cooperating in the police investigation about the theft. He alleged that a “deliberate and concocted smear campaign” has been launched against him by the accused scamsters.

