1-min read

Noida Police to Set Up Hassle-free FIR Registration for Reporting Street, Cybercrime From July 1

Top officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar said most of the cases reported in police stations here involve incidents of snatching of chains, mobile phones and wallets.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)
Image for representation. (PTI)
Noida: Beginning July 1, it will become easier for victims of cyber and street crime to file FIR with the Noida Police as the force is ready to set up one-stop centres for such cases.

Top officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar said most of the cases reported in police stations here involve incidents of snatching of chains, mobile phones and wallets. An increased number of cases related to cybercrime is also reported in Noida and Greater Noida, they said.

"Beginning July 1, a person can report a street crime on the 'Dial 100' phone number itself. Once the PRV team (police response vehicle -- first responders to crime incident) reaches the person, they will get all the documentation work for the FIR done. The victim won't have to run from pillar to post to get a case registered," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Similarly, in cases of cyber crime, we have identified two police stations where a victim can get his case registered. So far, because of the nature of cybercrime, where it is difficult to

immediately know where the money has been leaked, people do not know where to go with their complaint," he said.

For reporting on cyber-crime, people can reach out to Noida Sector 24 police station and in Greater Noida (rural area), they can approach the Surajpur police station, Krishna said.

The officer said the "Dial FIR" method will include registration of FIR in street crime like chain/mobile/purse/bag snatching, two/three/four wheeler theft, house/factory theft and theft by breaking open windows of vehicles.

"It will help police in better identifying the 'hot spots' of such crimes as well as identifying the modus operandi which will reduce crime in the long run," the SSP said.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining national capital Delhi, is spread over 1,400 sq km area and has 22 police stations including those in rural areas.

