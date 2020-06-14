Noida Reports 70 New Covid-19 Cases Including 18 Healthcare Workers, District Tally Crosses 900

Seventy people, including 18 healthcare workers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the tally in the district to 935, officials said.

Also, 16 patients were discharged after recovery from the virus, even as the number of active cases rose to 410 in the district, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has recorded 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to official figures.

"On Sunday, 70 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 935. Also 16 patients were discharged, while a total 510 patients have recovered so far. There are 413 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients, 15 were tested by private laboratories and 56 by government facilities, according to an official statement.

Half of the new patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), while 17 are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

Of the 70 patients, 18 are healthcare workers, it added.

The recovery rate of patients came down to 54.54 per cent from 57.10 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics.

According to officials, the general public can dial 18004192211 to get an appointment for COVID-19 testing.

Any such person would need a recommendation from a team of doctors who will talk to them on the helpline number and find out if they require tests as per the protocol, the officials said.

There are five laboratories, including three government ones, in Gautam Buddh Nagar for COVID-19 testing, while there are eight sample collection centres across Noida and Greater Noida.