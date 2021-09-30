Noida Residents' Group Demands Helicopter for Fire Fighting in High-rise Towers

A citizens' group in Noida has demanded a helicopter and a fire tender that can reach beyond 12 floors from the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service for the city's 7X area where lakhs of people reside in hundreds of high-rise housing towers.

In a letter to UP Director General of Fire Services Anand Kumar, the group has also flagged various points concerning fire safety-related issues, including the lack of a fire station in Noida's Sector 7X, an area referring to societies in sectors 74 to 79.

In the letter sent earlier this week, the Progressive Community Foundation (PCF) reminded the top officer of his online meeting with residents of Noida in June last year that he had held to review the fire safety situation in group housing societies.

"There was a lot of discussion on the topics and problems related to group housing societies, but even after one year, nothing has been done on most of these topics except fire inspection," the PCF stated.

There are more than 50,000 flats in 7X but no fire station, it said, requesting for one to be set up to cater to the area. "In Noida, there is no fire tender system which can access above the 12th floor of a tower. Requests have been made for providing a fire tender system which can access floors beyond the 12th storey and for a helicopter to meet any emergency fire situation in high-rise towers," it added.

The group also alleged that fire-related no-objection certificates (NOC) to most societies have been given without due investigation and many do not have essential fire safety items also.

