Noida Restro-bar Sealed, Loses Licence after Man Killed in Brawl Over Bill

The Noida district administration on Wednesday suspended the license of restro-bar “Lost Lemons" after a 30-year-old man died in a brawl inside the premises.

According to the details, seven have been arrested and sent to jail in swift action by the Noida police. Officials have also sent reports to the excise department to proceed with the cancellation of the bar license.

Noida Police Commissioner has directed the excise officials for mandatory proper verification of staff working in different malls, bar-pubs and restaurants in the jurisdiction. If during inspection any staff is found without the verification, immediate action is to be taken against the concerned admin of the premises.

In a bid to maintain additional law and order outside the malls and bars in Noida, police deployment enabled with handheld sets along with body cameras has been ordered. The traffic police are also to be roped in to check drunk driving cases in the district.

One person died after a brawl broke out between the staff of the Lost Lemons bar and a group of six friends in Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida at 10 pm on Monday over an order billing. One member of the group in the brawl died.

So far seven accused were arrested within 24 hours and a search is on to nab other absconding involved.

