Noida: Rs 3,090-cr Infra Projects To Be Ready Before Dec 2021

Noida (UP): Infrastructure projects, including key road underpasses , multi-level parking lots and an indoor stadium, costing over Rs 3,090 crore in Noida are expected to be completed by end of 2021, officials said on Sunday. Work is underway on 11 projects worth Rs 545 crore and their completion is expected by December 2020, while 14 other projects worth Rs 2,546 crore are scheduled by end of the next year, a senior Noida Authority official said.

The completion of four projects is expected by the end of this month. These include two multi-level parking lots, one each in sector 3 (Rs 62 crore) and sector 16A Filmcity (Rs 110 crore), besides Shaheed Bhagat Singh park (Rs 23 crore) and Biodiversity Park (Rs 35 crore), Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said. Two power substations in sectors 63 and 67 and their connectivity projects, all totalling Rs 147 crore, are scheduled for completion in December, he said.

A shooting range (Rs 14 crore) and an indoor stadium (Rs 101 crore) are coming up in Sector 21A and will be completed in November. The next month, an underpass at the key road junction of sectors 51, 52 and 71 and 72 will be ready. The underpass costs Rs 53 crore, Tyagi said. Among the major projects scheduled for 2021 is the new Administration Office of the Noida Authority. The building is under-construction in sector 96 at a cost of Rs 303 crore and the completion is expected in April, the officer said.

Three underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are being developed at a combined cost of Rs 187 crore and scheduled to be completed by June, he said. The underpasses will be located at the 2.36 km, 10.30 km and 19.40 km marks, he added.

The Golf Course in Sector 151A (Rs 112 crore) is expected to be completed by October 2021, while the much awaited 37.50 cu sec Gangajal water project, costing Rs 235 crore, will be ready the next month, he said. The elevated road from Chilla Regulator to Master Plan 3 Road, parallel to the Shahdara drain, is coming up at a cost of Rs 605 crore and will be ready in December 2021, he said.

An elevated road along the DSC road from Agahpur filling station to SEZ (Rs 468 crore) and a flyover at Parthala Chowk parallel to the Master Plan 3 road (Rs 83 crore) are also scheduled for completion in December, he added. Work on these projects is being done at war-footing and we are working round the clock to ensure they are completed as per schedule for the benefit of Noida residents, Tyagi said. According to officials, the construction work on infrastructure projects is now taking place on Saturdays and Sundays also with engineers on site to ensure quality check, while senior officers are inspecting sites on a weekly basis to expedite the long delayed initiatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor