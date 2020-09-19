Noida: Samajwadi Party Urges Govt Aid For Sanitation Worker Who Hanged Himself

Noida (UP): Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Saturday met with the family of a contractual sanitation worker here, who allegedly hanged himself two days ago, and demanded Rs 20 lakh in aid from the Uttar Pradesh government for his next of kin. The 35-year-old worker, engaged by the Noida Authority, was found dead at his home in Morna village of Noida on Wednesday night, with his family claiming he was worried over his contractual employment for some time.

His wife told us that he was worried about getting laid off from the contractual employment and that is why he took the extreme step. He has left behind a family, including children, that were solely dependent on him, SP’s local leader Raghvendra Dubey said. We urge the state government to provide a job to one of his family members and also provide them a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to support the family, Dubey said.

Meanwhile, the local police said the family of the deceased worker has not given them any complaint over the suicide. The suicide was reported on Wednesday night by the family and it was only the next day that the buzz around him stressing over his job started, an official from Sector 24 police station told PTI.

All normal proceedings were carried out as per protocols, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor